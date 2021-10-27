© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Rolling Stone report links Congress, White House to Jan. 6 protest organizers

Published October 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, House Democrats called for the removal of any of their Republican colleagues implicated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. This comes after a Rolling Stone exclusive reported that multiple members of Congress collaborated with protesters ahead of the Jan. 6 rally at the White House Ellipse.

The report is based on the allegations from two of the rally’s organizers, who are also communicating with House investigators.

Hunter Walker, who reported the story for Rolling Stone, tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

