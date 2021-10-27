© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Disarming domestic abusers: An investigation into how U.S. gun laws fail survivors

Published October 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
A Walther P22 pistol is pictured in April of 2007 in Centerville, Virginia. (Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images)
A Walther P22 pistol is pictured in April of 2007 in Centerville, Virginia. (Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images)

In the U.S., felons and those convicted of domestic violence crimes are not allowed to own or possess guns. But this law is not universally enforced in many states.

An exclusive year-long investigation by Al Jazeera and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting found at least 100 cases of homicides by partners that were not legally supposed to have a firearm.

Reveal reporter Jennifer Gollan joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

