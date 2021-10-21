Latina Equal Pay Day: Advocates say pandemic challenges help highlight need to close wage gaps

Over the course of her career, a Latina woman on average earns about $1 million less than a white non-Hispanic man. Advocates are drawing attention to the wage gap, showing how it has hurt women especially during the pandemic and providing potential solutions.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Diana Ramirez, senior manager of Policy and Coalitions, Workplace Justice at the National Women’s Law Center.

