John Deere workers strike after failed contract negotiations

Published October 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

John Deere workers are striking in three midwestern states. This comes at a time when strikes are happening or being threatened across industries and across the country.

But is this just a flash-in-the-pan, or a true flexing of union muscles as the U.S. economy struggles to find its footing amidst supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosely speaks with Dave Jamieson of the HuffPost.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

