Climate activists confront congressional gridlock with week of protests

Climate protesters clashed with police in Washington D.C. Thursday night as part of a week of demonstrations demanding action on climate change. They’re calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency and stop all new fossil fuel projects.

That’s a big ask of Democrats, who are still struggling to pass bills investing in infrastructure and the social safety net that would include money for climate action.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with John Beard, director of the Port Arthur Community Action Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.