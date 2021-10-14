© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Chicago police union clashes with mayor over vaccine mandate

Published October 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

The Chicago police union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are clashing over her vaccine mandate that requires all city workers to report their vaccine status by Friday or opt for regular testing.

Workers who refuse either will have to go on unpaid leave. The police union is urging its members to not comply and now plans to sue Lightfoot’s administration.

Patrick Smith of member station WBEZ tells us the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now