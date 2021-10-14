Chicago police union clashes with mayor over vaccine mandate

The Chicago police union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are clashing over her vaccine mandate that requires all city workers to report their vaccine status by Friday or opt for regular testing.

Workers who refuse either will have to go on unpaid leave. The police union is urging its members to not comply and now plans to sue Lightfoot’s administration.

Patrick Smith of member station WBEZ tells us the latest.

