Sunday Puzzle: Mind your Ds and Ts

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or phrase in which the only consonants are D and T, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.

Example: "Same here" --> DITTO

1. Was on a weight-loss regimen

2. Surpassed in accomplishment

3. Cry of achievement

4. Behaved obsequiously

5. Checked the financial records of

6. Having an uneven number of appendages on the foot

7. Insolent manner

8. Obsolete

9. Removed from an article intended for publication

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Anthony Gray, of Bergen County, N.J. Write down the name of a country and its largest city, one after the other. Hidden in this string, in consecutive letters, is another country's capital (in six letters)? What is it?

Challenge answer: Pakistan + Karachi --> Ankara

Winner: Charley Parker from Exton, Pa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Kerry Fowler, of Seattle. Name something you might eat for breakfast, in two words. Add a "G" at the end of the first word. Switch the middle two letters of the second word. Then reverse the order of the two words. You'll name an old-fashioned activity. What is it?

