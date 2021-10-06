New airlines debut amid a turbulent time for the industry

Aha! is a new airline set to start flights later this October. It’s the third latest airline to debut this year, joining the ranks of major airlines, some of whom have banded together.

These new arrivals come at a rocky time for the industry, which has experienced troubles since the onset of the pandemic.

Host Scott Tong talks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

