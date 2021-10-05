Wildlife rescuers toil at oil-soaked Huntington Beach after pipeline spill

Rescuers are working to save the wildlife affected by the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. More than 120,000 gallons of oil spilled from a pipeline over the weekend.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Debbie McGuire, director at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, about the ecological disaster.

