Wildlife rescuers toil at oil-soaked Huntington Beach after pipeline spill

Published October 5, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

Rescuers are working to save the wildlife affected by the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. More than 120,000 gallons of oil spilled from a pipeline over the weekend.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Debbie McGuire, director at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, about the ecological disaster.

