Stop the wolf hunt: 6 Ojibwe tribes are suing Wisconsin to stop fall hunt

Six Ojibwe tribes are suing Wisconsin in an attempt to stop an upcoming wolf hunt. The gray wolf was removed from the endangered species list in January.

The state not only allows wolf hunting but mandates it as long as the species isn’t under federal protection.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with John Johnson, president of the Lac du Flambeau Tribe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

