Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death by half

The drug company Merck announced Friday that its COVID-19 antiviral pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by 50% in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

