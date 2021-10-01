© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon driver accidentally sends package to roof of home

Published October 1, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Casey McPerry got a random text from an Amazon delivery driver who was asking for a ladder. That's because the driver accidentally launched a package onto the roof of Casey's house while trying to swat away a bug. The honest mistake was captured on a security camera and posted to TikTok. It makes me wonder, though, how big was that bug? Well, anyway, Casey eventually climbed onto the roof, and, sure enough, there was the package, safe, sound and hopefully bug free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition