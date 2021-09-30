© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Lawmakers Take Up Anti-Trangender Bill, Redistricting In 3rd Special Session

Published September 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

The Republican-controlled legislature in Texas is looking at bail reform and an anti-trangender bill this week. They also released the first draft of a new congressional map.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Houston Public Media reporter Andrew Schneider for an update on the third special session of the Texas legislature.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now