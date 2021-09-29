© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

United Struck With $1.9 Million Fine For Tarmac Delays; Delta Proposes Shared No-Fly List

Published September 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

United Airlines got hit with a $1.9 million fine by the Department of Transportation for its long tarmac delays —the largest penalty of its kind.

Delta is also proposing a shared no-fly list of unruly passengers be shared amongst the airlines.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now