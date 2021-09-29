Federal Employee Union Fears Potential Government Shutdown

Congress has two more days to avert a government shutdown. That could happen Friday if lawmakers can’t agree on a spending bill.

Republicans killed an earlier resolution because it also included an increase in the amount the government could borrow. If there is a shutdown, the impacts could be severe for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which is the largest union representing federal and D.C. government employees.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

