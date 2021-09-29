FCC Application

© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Published September 29, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

On September 24, 2021, Friends of Public Radio, Inc., licensee of W255BZ, 98.9, Myrtle Beach, North Carolina and W272CZ, 102.3, Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for consent to assign the station licenses to Colonial Radio Group, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37be66933017bf40a8f2d131c&id=25076ff37be66933017bf40a8f2d131c&goBack=N

Last updated September 29, 2021