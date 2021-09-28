Pelosi Pushes For Vote On Infrastructure As Government Shutdown Deadline Looms

Congress must pass a spending bill by Thursday to avoid a government shutdown and a default.

In the face of this deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing for a vote on a critical infrastructure bill without a simultaneous vote on a larger safety net package.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell.

