India Resumes To Resume Vaccine Exports Next Month

This week, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the country would resume vaccine exports next month.

The move comes as a relief to health officials worried about the strained global supply of vaccines. India, the world’s biggest vaccine supplier, was expected to play a large role in vaccine distribution across the globe.

But a brutal second wave of COVID-19 in the spring devastated the country, prompting leaders to halt all vaccine exports, until now.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Niha Masih, an India-based correspondent for The Washington Post.

