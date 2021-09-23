© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Doctor Argues Health Care Workers, Infrastructure Needed To Get Poorer Countries Vaccinated

Published September 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT

The Biden administration announced it will donate 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to poorer countries abroad, as it backs a United Nations target of 70% of the globe vaccinated by 2022.

But the vaccine shipments also need health care workers and infrastructure to administer them.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Vanessa Kerry, CEO of Seed Global Health, about the summit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

