RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Congratulations to Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama. They have been certified as the world's oldest living identical twins by Guinness World Records. Born in Japan on November 5, 1913, they are the third- and fourth-born of 11 siblings - breaking records at 107 years young. Omedetou gozaimasu. It's MORNING EDITION.