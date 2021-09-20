The Crucial Role Trees Play In Mental, Physical Health

Trees are beneficial to one’s mental and physical health — but not everyone gets to enjoy those benefits equally.

WBUR’s Martha Bebinger reports on the disparity laid bare in one community near Boston.

Find out more about the MA Urban Canopy Project and research on restoring blighted vacant land and its effects on violence, crime, and fear.

