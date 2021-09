Across the country, school districts are dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has mobilized 250 National Guard members to help drive buses and get students to school on time.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Carrie Jung, WBUR education reporter, about the effort.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

