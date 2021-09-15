© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Gov. Newsom Recall Fails: Strategists Analyze The Political Playbook Moving Forward

Published September 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT

The votes are still being counted, but it’s clear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has easily survived a recall election where the COVID-19 pandemic was center stage as an issue.

Democrats say they now have a strategy for how to run against Trumpism; Republicans say they’ll live for another day.

California political strategists Rob Stutzman and Christine Pelosi join Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now