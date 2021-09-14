© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Russian President Putin Self-Isolates After Staffers Get COVID-19

By Charles Maynes,
Deepa Shivaram
Published September 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases among his inner circle.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation because of a COVID-19 outbreak among his inner circle of staff, according to the Kremlin.

Putin said he got his second COVID-19 vaccine in April, but received the shots off camera.

The information came in a readout on Tuesday from a phone meeting that Putin held with the leader of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. Putin said he would have to join an upcoming regional summit by teleconference since he was self-isolating.

The readout of the phone call said Putin and the Tajik leader discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Putin let slip that some of his staff had been infected with COVID-19 in a hot-mic moment caught by Kremlin pool cameras. Putin was in the middle of signing autographs for Russian Paralympians who had returned from the Tokyo Games.

The Kremlin's spokesman later insisted that Putin was speaking generally about concerns over the virus.

Charles Maynes
Deepa Shivaram