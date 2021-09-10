© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
You Can Get Paid To Watch Stephen King Movies

Published September 10, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. So here's a "Shining" example of easy money. If you can hack "It," Dish Network wants to pay you for your "Misery." They've devised a little "Creepshow" - watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween and record your experience down to your heart rate and win $1,300. Now, if you manage to survive a bout with "Cujo" and make it out of "The Mist" alive, you can use that money for any "Needful Thing" - maybe a little red car or stay at The Overlook. Here's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition