13 Miami-Dade School Staffers Dead From COVID-19 As School Year Begins

In Florida’s Miami-Dade County Public Schools, 13 school staffers, including a teacher, are dead from COVID-19, almost 3 weeks into the school year. School officials say none of them were vaccinated.

The Miami-Dade superintendent said that the majority of those staffers contracted the virus and died before the start of the school year.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade superintendent, about the district’s plan for the rest of the school year.

