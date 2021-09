With lighter winds and cooler temperatures, firefighting conditions are improving in the Lake Tahoe Basin. But the work of containing the Caldor Fire is still backbreaking.

KQED’s Raquel Maria Dillon was on the frontlines talking to firefighters in South Lake Tahoe this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.