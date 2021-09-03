A Canadian Politician Tried To Win Hearts And Minds With Food

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. They say the best way to win hearts and minds is through food. Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh knows this. That's why he tried to show up to a campaign event with a food truck - a poutine food truck, more specifically. But that's when the wheels came off the event, literally, because the truck's wheel came off, so it was delayed. Now, rather than take it as bad omen, Singh joked the high-quality cheese curds had been too heavy for the truck. It's MORNING EDITION.