UPCOMING (Virtual) Prologue Baddest Girl on the Planet by Heather Frese, November 8

PROLOGUE STARTS AT 7PM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH

TO ATTEND THE WEBINAR, SIGN UP HERE

On Monday, November 7th, host Ben Steelman of the Star News will sit down (virtually) with author Heather Frese to discuss her new book, The Baddest Girl on the Planet.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Evie Austin, native of Hatteras Island, NC, and baddest girl on the planet, has not lived her life in a straight line. There have been several detours—career snafus, bad romantic choices, a loved but unplanned child—not to mention her ill-advised lifelong obsession with boxer Mike Tyson. This is the story of what the baddest girl on the planet must find in herself when a bag of pastries, a new lover, or quick trip to Vegas won’t fix anything, and when something more than casual haplessness is required. The Baddest Girl on the Planet is inventive, sharp, witty, and poignant. Readers will want to jump in and advise this baddest girl on the planet—or at least just give her a shake or a hug—at every fascinating turn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Heather Frese's fiction, essays, and poetry have appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, The Los Angeles Review, Front Porch, The Barely South Review, Switchback, and elsewhere, earning notable mention in the Pushcart Prize Anthology and Best American Essays. She received her master's degree from Ohio University and her M.F.A. from West Virginia University. Coastal North Carolina is her longtime love and source of inspiration, her writing deeply influenced by the wild magic and history of the Outer Banks. She currently writes, edits, and wrangles three small children in Raleigh, North Carolina.

