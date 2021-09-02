Texas Right To Life Group On Law Restricting Abortion

Texas has enacted the most restrictive abortion measures in the country on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to block the law late Wednesday night.

The law prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and it’s enforced by citizens. It allows anyone to file lawsuits against a person who tries to help someone obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rebecca Parma, senior legislative associate at Texas Right To Life.

