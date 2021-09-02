© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astrid Cooper Might Be The Youngest Musuem Curator Ever

Published September 2, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Astrid Cooper might be the youngest museum curator ever. The 5-year-old debuts an art show at the University of Bath in the U.K. this month. The exhibition is appropriately called "My Kid Could Have Done That." In it, 15 contemporary artists create works alongside their children. The works include printmaking, audio installations and samosa sculptures. Cooper told The Guardian she's really enjoyed working with the show's co-curator - her dad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition