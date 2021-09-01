© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Elizabeth Holmes Faces Trial For Fraud

Published September 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, arrives for the first day of jury selection in her fraud trial (Nick Otto/ Getty Images)
It’s the stuff Hollywood movies are made of: In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes created a startup with audacious claims that through a simple blood test, she could revolutionize medicine.

The only problem? The technology did not work, and Holmes now faces trial for fraud.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with retired Judge and current Harvard Law School professor Nancy Gertner about Holmes’ legal defense.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now