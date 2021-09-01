Biden Touts 'Success' Of Afghanistan Airlifts, But Refugees Face Uncertain Future

The U.S. military is out of Afghanistan, but many Afghan refugees still face an uncertain future. On Tuesday, President Biden praised the airlift that he says evacuated more than 120,000 people.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of the groups helping resettle Afghans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.