Alaska Salmon Fishermen Head West To Bristol Bay, Leaving Family Fishing Heritage Behind

Cook Inlet in Kenai, Alaska, has long been a prolific commercial salmon fishery. But salmon runs there are dwindling.

Some Cook Inlet fishermen are now turning to Bristol Bay, the enormous salmon fishery that’s evaded development.

KDLL reporter Sabine Poux profiles a crew of young fishermen who made the emotional decision to leave Cook Inlet for the profits of Bristol Bay.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

