Alaska Salmon Fishermen Head West To Bristol Bay, Leaving Family Fishing Heritage Behind

Published September 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
Georgie Heaverley has resisted fishing Bristol Bay for a while. But after deckhanding on the Nedra E this summer, she's considering buying her own permit there. (Sabine Poux/KDLL)
Cook Inlet in Kenai, Alaska, has long been a prolific commercial salmon fishery. But salmon runs there are dwindling.

Some Cook Inlet fishermen are now turning to Bristol Bay, the enormous salmon fishery that’s evaded development.

KDLL reporter Sabine Poux profiles a crew of young fishermen who made the emotional decision to leave Cook Inlet for the profits of Bristol Bay.

