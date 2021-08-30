The State Of Students Loans As End Of Pause On Payments Looms

Nearly 43 million Americans with federal students loans have gotten a break on their monthly payments since March of 2020 — but that pandemic provision is set to expire at the end of January.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the state of student loans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.