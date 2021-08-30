After Recent Earthquake In Haiti, Advocates Urge People To Donate Locally Instead Of Red Cross

More than two weeks since a devastating earthquake rocked Haiti, aid workers are still struggling to reach some of the country’s most remote areas.

Advocates are calling for people to donate to local Haitian organizations instead of international aid agencies like the Red Cross.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR investigative reporter Laura Sullivan about what happened to the half a billion dollars the Red Cross raised for Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.