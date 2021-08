Countries around the world have ramped up efforts to help Afghans safely evacuate the country.

But with the ongoing conflict between the Taliban and Afghan resistance forces, Germany announced this week it’s ending its mission in the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke with NPR’s Rob Schmitz about the country’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

