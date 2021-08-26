© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
(Virtual) Prologue: Siege of the Seven Sins by Emily Colin, September 13

Mary Bradley
Published August 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT
Emily Colin Prologue

PROLOGUE STARTS AT 7PM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH

TO ATTEND THE WEBINAR, SIGN UP HERE

On Monday, September 13th, host Ben Steelman of the Star News will sit down (virtually) with author Emily Colin to discuss her new book, Siege of the Seven Sins.

ABOUT THE BOOK
Rogue bellators Eva Marteinn and Ari Westergaard have escaped the restrictive world of the Commonwealth, and would like nothing more than to leave it behind forever. But for Eva in particular, it’s not that simple. She is the weapon the Commonwealth wants—and they’ll stop at nothing to get her back.

For years, Ari has seen Eva as his temptation and his secret, his virtue and his sin. Now that they’re finally free, he wants what he’s been craving—to start a new life with her…together.

But Eva is keeping a devastating secret of her own: the very victory the two of them have been fighting for is doomed to break both their hearts. Now she faces an impossible decision—be the face of the revolution she’s dedicated her life to fueling, and abandon the boy she loves…or sacrifice everything she’s fought for to stand by his side.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Emily Colin’s debut novel, THE MEMORY THIEF, was a New York Times bestseller and a Target Emerging Authors Pick. She is also the author of THE DREAM KEEPER’S DAUGHTER (Ballantine Books). Her young adult titles include the anthology WICKED SOUTH: SECRETS AND LIES and the SEVEN SINS series, both from Blue Crow Publishing, as well as the anthology UNBOUND: STORIES OF TRANSFORMATION, LOVE, AND MONSTERS (Five Points Press). Regardless of whether she’s writing for adults or teens, all of her books feature love stories and supernatural twists.

Prologue
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
