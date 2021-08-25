© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WhoWeLostKY Project Commemorates Kentuckians Lost To COVID-19

Published August 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

Every person who has died from COVID-19 is more than a number. They were a friend, family member, partner, coworker — someone with a story.

Stephanie Wolf from member station WFPL reports on a project in Kentucky that collects those stories.

After receiving numerous requests, Martha Greenwald has also launched a national website now accepting submissions of stories about loved ones lost to COVID19.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now