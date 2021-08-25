Rep. Barbara Lee On Her Opposition To War In Afghanistan, Current Situation In Country

In the days since the fall of Afghanistan, many officials have lamented the United States’ extended presence in the region.

Back in 2001, Rep. Barbara Lee of California was the only member of the House to vote against authorizing the war in Afghanistan. She joins us to reflect on what it was like to make that decision then and what the country has learned in the two decades since.

