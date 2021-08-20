Biden Administration Prepares To Give Booster Shots — While Billions Haven't Received First Dose

As the Biden Administration plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, questions arise on if it’s the right move when in many low-income countries, billions of people still haven’t received one shot.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center where he’s been tracking vaccine supply across the world.

