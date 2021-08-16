As NIH Warns COVID-19 Cases Could Rise To 200,000 Per Day, Who Is Likely To Die?

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins is warning that cases of COVID-19 in the United States could rise to over 200,000 per day in coming weeks, as the contagious delta variant continues to spread.

But what does that mean about deaths? While it’s more virulent, is the Delta variant also more lethal? And which groups are at the highest risk?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Johns Hopkins University’s Dr. David Dowdy about Delta variant, mortality and vaccination.

