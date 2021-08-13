Oregon Climate Scientist Pushes For Heat Adaptation To Avoid 'Preventable' Deaths

The Pacific Northwest is facing another heatwave through the weekend with temperatures in the triple digits.

This comes after hundreds of people died in late June in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia due to complications from record heat.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Vivek Shandas, who studies climate change adaptation and urban heat at Portland State University.

