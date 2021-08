COVID-19 cases among children are rising as the delta variant surges across the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Elizabeth Gonzales, whose 14-year-old daughter has been hospitalized with the virus since last week at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, Texas.

