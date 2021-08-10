© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Held Financially Liable, Medical Ethicist Argues

Published August 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
A registered nurse draws a dose from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
A registered nurse draws a dose from a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Should people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus have to pay for that choice? Medical ethicist Arthur Caplan says yes, and outlines why in his recent article for Barrons.com, co-written with vaccine law expert Dorit Reiss.

It’s titled “Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Enough. Make the Unvaccinated Liable for Any Harms.”

Caplan is the founding head of New York University and Medicine’s Division of Medical Ethics and joins host Robin Young to discuss the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now