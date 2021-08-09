How To Climate-Proof Concrete Buildings

The condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, served as a reminder of the impact of water corrosion on common building materials. Questions about building design and engineering remain as climate change brings stronger and more frequent storms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Robert Courland, a historian and author of “Concrete Planet: The Strange and Fascinating Story of the World’s Most Common Manmade Material.”

