Fires Are Continuing To Rage Across California

As the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate report points to a grim future, many Californians are already facing the devastating reality of extreme weather patterns as fires rage across the state.

Northern California’s Dixie Fire has destroyed over 400,000 acres and is now the second-largest in the state’s history.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speak with CapRadio’s Scott Rodd, who tells us more.

