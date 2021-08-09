Engineers Worry Cities, Subway Networks Are Not Ready For Climate-Fueled Flooding

Recent flooding in Germany, the United Kingdom and China has swamped subway systems and swept away homes. These environmental crises have also underscored the need for engineering and urban design solutions for natural disasters turbo-charged by climate change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Robert Traver, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Villanova University.

