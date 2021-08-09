Author Breaks Down Key Findings From Landmark IPCC Report On Climate Change

A major report out Monday from scientists around the world spells out what many already suspected about climate change: The world is warming at an accelerated pace and human behavior is the driving factor.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last released a report like this in 2013.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Amanda Maycock, director of the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Leeds and a lead author of the IPCC report.

