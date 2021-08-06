Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Makes History

Peru’s new leftist President Pedro Castillo was sworn into office last week. The inauguration came nearly six weeks after a historical run-off election.

Castillo is a 51-year-old former rural school teacher who has never held office. This is the first time in decades that Peru has had a president with no connections to the country’s political or economic elite. He is also the first “peasant” president in the country’s history.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with historian Gonzalo Romero.

